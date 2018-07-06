Indonesia’s Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts Is a Quietly Outraged Rape-Revenge Western

In Mouly Surya’s Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts , the title character (played by Marsha Timothy) is a woman surprised at what she’s capable of doing who's also unwilling to let go of what she knows is right.

Mouly Surya’s Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts arrives on American screens just weeks after the last revisionist international rape-revenge feature, Coralie Fargeat’s passionately grisly Revenge. Fargeat’s film emphasized the brutal work of killing and built to a slapstick suspense sequence in which the hero — still nearly nude days after being assaulted — chases a crime boss around a kitchen as slick in his blood as the Double Dare set was with green slime. Revenge offered every vicious thrill of its genre while inviting you to parse the sinfulness for your own enjoyment: Were you getting off or celebrating her strength?

Marlina, a meditative neo-Western, surveys Indonesian hills and men’s dehumanization of women without indulging in splattery fantasy. Here revenge is just more work — a woman’s work, at that. We meet Marlina (Marsha Timothy) in the cabin home she now shares with the corpse of her husband, a skeletal presence we see in the shadows, sitting on the floor propped against a wall. There are shades of The Odyssey and any number of spaghetti Westerns when a local tough (Egy Fedly) strides onto her hardwoods and tells her to make him some tea. He also expects dinner, for himself and six more men, all of whom, he tells her, plan to have their way with her that night.

Favoring stillness and the sounds of wind and birds, Surya establishes Marlina’s position with quiet power. Any step she takes creaks through her home, where she has no place to hide, now that the men have crowded in; we may enjoy the rugged beauty of the exterior shots, all humped vistas of golden grass and jags of stone, but there’s terror in them, too. There isn’t a car or any other houses in sight, and Marlina’s small homestead is barely on a road. Where could she go? Even scarier is the matter-of-fact flatness of the men’s demands. They claim her the way prospectors might a promising patch of rock, as if she’s a resource that became fair game the second no other dude’s guarding it. It doesn’t even occur to them that she might resist.