Time's Up: Margot Robbie Is a Femme Fatale With a Potent Plan in Terminal

Make no mistake: Margot Robbie runs the show onscreen and behind the scenes of the new thriller Terminal, in which she plays a vengeful femme fatale with an agenda taking on hired assassins and shadowy characters in a neon-lit, anachronistic film-noir setting.

"She's a quirky waitress with a morbid fascination with death," actress-producer Robbie told L.A. Weekly about her duplicitous character, Annie, who holds several aces up her crimson sleeve. "As she says [in the film], she has an unquenchable bloodlust of darkness and depravity. She gets immense enjoyment out of carrying out sadistic pleasures."

Writer-director Vaughn Stein's darkly playful debut feature, released today, gleefully riffs on Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, with a touch of hard-boiled edge reminiscent of Sin City. Co-stars Simon Pegg, Mike Myers, Dexter Fletcher and Max Irons are players caught in Annie's sinister web of intrigue.

As the film's producer Robbie, who received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her lead role in I, Tonya, was a key architect in bringing Stein's story to life. With her LuckyChap Entertainment production company, she worked to develop the script, secure financing, line up the ideal crew, hunt down locations and proactively cast the story to achieve a fine-tuned hum. "And then we were off to the races," she said, beaming. Indeed, the Australian-born star has a right to be proud of pulling off her latest project, given the challenges of indie-budget filmmaking.

"Vaughn had so many great ideas," she recalled of her first read-through of Terminal. "I started asking questions, but I wasn't expecting him to have an answer [regarding] backstory and motivation, and he had these incredible answers. And I was like, 'Well, put that in the script, it's so good!'"

As Stein said of the film's version of the fable, "I really wanted to be able to convey the urban fairytale, and I think [Alice's Adventures in Wonderland] was a really elegant way of doing it; we really stitched it into the DNA of the film," he told L.A. Weekly. "The iconography within Alice is so universal — everyone knows and everyone recognizes the Mad Hatter, the smoking Caterpillar — these are sort of totemic things in the collective conscience."

Packed with "Easter Eggs" — from the signage and costume design to pointed dialogue and five original Alice in Wonderland-themed songs written for the film by Newton Faulkner — the trick to watching Terminal is trying to determine who reflects whom from the classic Carroll tale, as most characters are not what they seem — including Annie. "It fits the world well," continued Stein. "It has that sense of surreal hypnosis and kaleidoscopic elements to it, so weaving it into Terminal made sense."

EXPAND Simon Pegg plays a teacher with a brink-of-death mystery illness and a secret past. RLJE Films

The casting of Pegg as the sickly schoolteacher, Bill, also lends itself to the narrative misdirection, as no character is a saint in Terminal. "You fall into the trap of loving Bill and thinking he's this nice guy," said Robbie, "and there's this certain comfort level, I think, with audiences when Simon's onscreen. And then to have the rug torn out from under your feet like that, you feel even more deceived."

"The script was very artful and it felt like theater," Pegg told L.A. Weekly. As his projects as of late have required heavy emoting and lots of physicality in the Star Trek and Mission: Impossible franchises, he applauded Terminal's subtlety and plot twists. "It wasn't just exposition. I wasn't just running around, not detonating bombs or saving the universe. I really loved the idea of playing something which was very much in contrast to other things that I've done. Maybe he starts out to be the kind of character you'd see me play, but he turns out to be someone you wouldn't."

Robbie's eye for casting also impressively lured Mike Myers out of the woodwork to play a mysterious, limping janitor who may just hold the key to the heart of Terminal's labyrinthine plot. What was the trick to luring Myers to the film? "Bananas," joked Pegg. "We left them outside his place in New York."

"And then a trail all the way to Budapest," Robbie chimed in with a laugh.

Despite his recent in-disguise experiment as Tommy Maitland, the quirky host of TV's updated The Gong Show, Myers had not appeared in a major feature since 2009's Inglourious Basterds. The prospect of getting the former Austin Powers comedian to do the film felt like a long shot.

EXPAND Mike Myers' character, seemingly a bumbling train station employee, takes on a identity shift in Terminal. RLJE Films

"We were trying to find someone really unique, someone totally off the wall," remembered Stein. Robbie added, "We kept saying we want a character actor, someone who really incorporates physicality into the role. … And with most things on this film, we thought, 'Why not just try? Give it a go.'"

Robbie fully credits Stein with sealing the deal with Myers because the writer-director has "such a way with words, a way of explaining his vision and building a world in front of your eyes that you just want to dive inside it." Stein said that once Myers was on board, his devotion to the role was intense, developing an entire backstory for his character. "He is impeccably prepared when he comes to set, and he pushes and pushes everyone around him as hard as he can, all in pursuit of the best it could be. It's amazing to be around."

The mission statement of LuckyChap, which Robbie founded in 2014 with partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, is a dedication "to championing strong female talent and stories, while providing a platform for a new generation of filmmakers to explore their craft."