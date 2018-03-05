Nature Is the Collaborator in Andy Goldsworthy’s Marvelous Leaning Into the Wind

The art of Andy Goldsworthy is not about the complex systems of the natural world. Instead, it’s in collaboration with them. Goldsworthy’s projects — in the woods of Scotland, the streets of Edinburgh, the cliffs of Gabon — often flow from those systems and then are destroyed by them. Witness him layering gold-yellow leaves he’s gathered across the faces of black rocks on a hillside, only to see the wind tear his work away before he’s finished. Watch him create his Rain Shadows: He lies flat on his back on an outcrop or sidewalk as the rain or snow starts, and then stands some moments later, leaving behind a patch of dry silhouette that quickly, beautifully, darkens from the precipitation. The work lasts for a breath, maybe two.

In the first scene of Leaning Into the Wind, the follow-up to 2001’s Rivers and Tides: Andy Goldsworthy Working With Time, the artist, now 60, makes his way, with awed solemnity, through an abandoned stone home in Brazil’s Ibitipoca Reserve. A shaft of sunlight beams down through a hole in the ceiling of an otherwise dark back room. The artist scoops dust from the earthen floor and tosses it into the light. It billows and clouds. He reaches into the beam, breaking it, and then pulls his hand back. He repeats this, again and again, faster and faster, strobing the sun. Director Thomas Riedelsheimer then employs a four-way split screen, showing Goldsworthy’s protracted engagement with the light, his zeal to discover every interesting interaction he could have with it. It’s art but also play and even dance. Then, this being the restlessly curious Goldsworthy, the film soon cuts to the English artist and his local guides interviewing locals in a similar home about their clay floors, about how they built something so smooth and strong upon the soil yet from the soil.