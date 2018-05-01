Clouzot’s Noir Masterwork Le Corbeau Wrings Existential Dread From Gossip

Henri-Georges Clouzot’s grittily suspenseful The Wages of Fear (1953) and Les Diaboliques (1955) remain perennial hits on the revival scene. New 4K restorations from Rialto Pictures serve as a sparkling — at times harrowing — reminder that Clouzot’s films from the 1940s exhibit much of the mastery and nastiness of those later triumphs.

The first of the noir de forces to get the corner-brightening digital treatment, 1943’s Le Corbeau vigorously dramatizes a real scandal — in 1917, a woman in central France harried her town with anonymous poison-pen letters — and ultimately kicked up a real scandal of its own. Clouzot’s film exposes a village’s worth of shocking secrets, suggesting French life is rife with adultery, drug addiction and a generalized ambient horribleness. A sensation upon release, thanks to its frankness and consummate whodunit twists, Le Corbeau also pissed off everyone, uniting the Vichy, the anti-Nazis and the Catholic Church. After the liberation, in 1944, the film was judged so damning a portrait of the people of France that Clouzot was banned for life from making films — a sentence that, with the prevailing of cooler heads, soon was reduced to just two years.