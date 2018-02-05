The Most Fascinating Thing About Basmati Blues Is Its Own Existence

Look, whatever you’re tempted to say about Basmati Blues, here’s one thing that’s true: There’s no way your satiric screwball Amerindie Bollywood-inflected Brie Larson romantic musical comedy about agribusiness in India would work better. Nobody’s wheelhouse has Basmati Blues in it. As such, Dan Baron’s film is less a narrative feature you get caught up in then it is a document of the fact that, yes, this thing got financed and finished. Watching it is something like watching a play’s first full dress rehearsal or a gangly baby deer’s initial efforts to stand, where it’s the effort that’s more engaging than the achievement itself.

Whatever else, Basmati Blues does qualify as “achievement.” Here’s a film where Tyne Daly, as a powerful businesswoman, belts out a laugh line about how great it would be to bring back child labor. Here’s a film in which the consideration of the impact of genetically modified seeds on global farmers somehow builds to Larson on horseback facing down riot police and then chasing a train. It’s in the heat of this climax, of course, that her character — Linda — finally realizes which of her suitors she loves.

Larson gamely sparkles, though she can’t quite make Linda comprehensible. (The film was shot in 2013 and is now seeing release thanks to Larson’s higher profile.) A scientist who has engineered a super rice for a corporation that’s totally not Monsanto, Linda gets sent to India by her CEO (Donald Sutherland!) to convince the residents of a farming community to sign contracts to agree to buy the seeds she’s engineered each year. Despite being a woman of great accomplishment who lives in Manhattan, where swans throughout Midtown sing in the fleet opening number, Larson’s Linda is wholly overwhelmed at first by the subcontinent. She almost panics leaving the airport because there’s about a dozen people right outside the doors — enough to throw any seasoned New Yorker! And, speaking of seasoning, she’s flummoxed at her first meal in India, uncertain what’s food and what isn’t. Yes, she’s another driven career woman who has never found time in her life for living — or, apparently, takeout.