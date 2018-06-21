Mackenzie Davis’ Jolting Punk Electricity Saves Izzy Gets the Fuck Across Town

Fury and defiance distinguish this week’s sort-of-starting-to-figure-life-out indie comedy from last week’s or the week’s before that. Christian Papierniak’s Izzy Gets the Fuck Across Town surges from Venice Beach to Los Feliz on brash punk energy. It’s powered by the blast and scream of Heavens to Betsy tracks; by the profane and often amusingly ill-informed sloganeering from a succession of flakes and cheats and shut-ins; by jagged editing rhythms that jolt you out of scenes and shots just before you expect to be but usually just after the sharpest line. In montage sequences of Mackenzie Davis’ Izzy doggedly schlepping any way that she can, Papierniak and his director of photography, Alexandre Naufel, capture not just the invigorating beauty of the California sun but also its weight and brain-scrambling harshness, especially when — like Izzy — you find yourself stuck out between it and the pavement. The film is about being overwhelmed by Los Angeles, its sprawling indifference, but also about finding your place in it — and even, at times, its welcoming warmth.

But Papierniak’s city is one you have to work at. His lead, Davis’ rangy ne’er-do-well Izzy, hasn’t made the effort lately. She had been in a band with her sister (Carrie Coon) but that went bust; she played a well-received solo gig at the Mercury Lounge a couple of years back, but since then can’t finish a song and is couch-surfing at the home of a pregnant pal who wants her out. In its broad outlines, Papierniak’s film is familiar, its story less engaging than its performances: Everything goes wrong for its hero in the first 20 minutes, right down to waking up with a stranger, getting evicted and not being able to rescue her car from the mechanic who’s had it for weeks. But she’s excited for the first time in months: Tonight, on the other side of Los Angeles, her ex and her one-time best friend are being feted at an engagement party. Despite being utterly broke-ass and having no ride, Izzy vows to crash the celebration and win back her lover.

This is, of course, a terrible idea — and one it’s sometimes hard to believe Izzy would bother with. But the journey in any picaresque indie is never about its wounded soul’s destination. Here, it’s about the town she’s getting the fuck across, miles of alleys to scoot down and paved leafy pathways between bungalows to crash through. Strangers continually offer bracing strangeness: On a sunny street, a near catatonic woman asks Izzy for the time. “11:45,” Izzy replies, much to the woman’s confusion. “A.M.?” she asks.