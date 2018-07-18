The Equalizer 2: Denzel Thinks Globally, Kills Locally

Thomas Jefferson declared that all men are created equal, but the world is what it is, so Denzel Washington has to wander the Earth, equalizing. The character has a name, of course, with a couple of traits and a backstory, but watch The Equalizer 2 with an audience, experience its long lulls and bursts of violence with them, and it’s clear that we’re all just watching Denzel, just as in Arnold or Stallone movies we’re watching Arnold or Stallone. “You don’t fuck with my boy!” a guy sitting near me exclaimed when some dudes made the mistake most dudes make in The Equalizer movies, that of not recognizing that the quiet Denzel standing before them is the star of the movie.

Spoiler: The dudes soon regret fucking with him.

As the star, Denzel has the power, at any moment, to kill every motherfucker in any room. The suspense in the first half of this curiously glum film comes from wondering how he’ll exercise this power — which rooms, and which motherfuckers, will he spare? The filmmakers offer him a variety: The tie-wearing Boston finance bros who abuse a young woman? The Roxbury gang that’s goading his neighbor (Ashton Sanders) toward a life of crime? The Turks on a train hundreds of miles outside Istanbul who get beat down in the film’s goofy yet dead-serious prologue, a scene that finds Denzel in a no-mustache beard and skullcap, undercover like Leslie Nielsen at the start of The Naked Gun?

Equalizing, according to the logic of the ’80s TV series that inspired this film, and the men’s adventure paperbacks that inspired that TV series, means that Denzel solves through violence the problems of the everyday people he meets — the problems that nobody else can help with. He’s kind of like members of the local TV news investigative team, the ones who take on shady roofers, and just like them he tends to avoid going after the bastards within the system itself, like, say, the insurance company that shadily denies your claims. Even Denzel can only do so much!