In Origin Story, Kulap Vilaysack Slays Demons of Her Past

Actor-writer-comedian Kulap Vilaysack’s directorial debut, Origin Story, is an intensely personal foray into her childhood, wielding questions about family, truth and the reliability of memory. An origin story for a comic book hero is most often a tragedy, and Vilaysack fashions her feature-length film, a documentary of her journey from Los Angeles to Laos — and to self-discovery and redemption — in this same vein.

The opening is an animated sequence of drawings of young Kulap caught in a fight between her parents, discovering that her father isn’t her father and ending with a page from a DC Comics book featuring Laotian superhero Katharsis, who is named after Vilaysack. Origin Story has its own cast of rogues, including the gambling mother, Bouaphet, who emotionally blackmails her daughter to help her with her rent (“Fine, you don’t help your MOM! I dead to you!”), and the mystery biological father, Saky, who “was never going to be a white knight” and who may or may not have wanted anything to do with his daughter.

In an interview with L.A. Weekly, Vilaysack said point-blank that her parents “are hustlers” but explained that they had to be in order to survive the Secret War in Laos, which they did by crossing the Mekong River into Thailand during the Vietnam War. Her mom wounded her emotionally again and again, in battles fought throughout childhood into adulthood, and her dad did too, from that space of not knowing himself or his motivations, and then later discovering who he really was. “Hurt people continue to hurt other people,” Vilaysack said. "I carried this feeling of being abandoned, that I was not enough. Making the documentary was my way to break this cycle of trauma."