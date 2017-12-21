Jessica Chastain Takes the Pot in Aaron Sorkin’s Poker Drama Molly’s Game

Aaron Sorkin can be accused, rightfully, of many things in his work — dialogue for the sake of dialogue, preposterous political diatribes, ceaseless nods to his hero Hunter S. Thompson — but appealing specifically to women is not one of them. Perhaps not until now, with his directorial feature debut, the “Poker Princess” biopic Molly’s Game, starring Jessica Chastain. The film tells the true story of the rise and fall of the most powerful poker game runner in Los Angeles and New York — who happens to be a woman.

Sorkin’s politics and thoughts regarding women had been made public through the Sony hacks of 2014. An email he wrote to columnist Maureen Dowd, in part, read: “[T]he guy who wins the Oscar for Best Actor has a much higher bar to clear than the woman who wins Best Actress. Cate [Blanchett] gave a terrific performance in Blue Jasmine but nothing close to the degree of difficulty for any of the five Best Actor nominees. … Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep can play with the boys but there just aren't that many tour-de-force roles out there for women.”

I can buy that he avoided saying there are no good female actors outside of Mirren and Streep but rather that there are very few good parts for them that demand the grit and bravado of so many male roles. In that respect, I partly agree with Sorkin. The other half of me wants to yell at him for thinking it’s easy for all these women to portray dynamic listening on-screen, as they so often have to do. Is it not also important to display acute emotional intelligence alongside the action and the self-important monologues?