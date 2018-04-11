In Its 20th Year, Noir City Festival Spotlights Movies Set in and Around L.A.

Author James Ellroy will appear at the Egyptian Theatre for a Q&A after L.A. Confidential , made from his novel.

Los Angeles and film noir go together like a dame and a gat. Perhaps that's why Noir City — L.A.'s longest-running festival of classic crime cinema — has endured for so long. Now in its 20th year, the fest will shine a bright spotlight on the town that inspired it with 10 consecutive nights of double features — plus a special triple — set in and around the City of Angels.



This unabashed celebration of noir — a term coined by French critics to describe a film style derived from hardboiled American fiction and characterized by low-key lighting, doomed protagonists and fateful narratives in urban settings — is the fruit of a cinematic triumvirate: the Film Noir Foundation, a nonprofit founded by author-programmer-historian Eddie Muller; biographer-programmer-historian Alan K. Rode; and the American Cinematheque, whose Egyptian Theatre hosts the annual event.

The fest's history stretches back to 1999, when Muller, aka the "Czar of Noir," had just completed his magisterial survey of the genre, Dark City. Dennis Bartok, then lead programmer — now general manager — of the Cinematheque, invited Muller to design a festival based on that tome, with the idea of inviting several of the actors and directors mentioned in its pages as guests. Among the titles that graced the screen of the Egyptian that first year were such B-movie treasures as Detour, The Narrow Margin and 99 River Street.