A Lara Croft This Good Deserves a Higher Class of Tomb to Raid

You would never know it from the movies, but the Tomb Raider video games have, for the most part, offered a quiet, even thoughtful experience. For 20 years following its 1996 debut, the series centered on patient exploration and puzzle solving, with players guiding a posh bombshell through lavishly expansive caves and lost temples. Sometimes lonely, sometimes soothing, often comically frustrating, Tomb Raider was something like Myst as reimagined by Russ Meyer after marathoning the Indiana Jones movies. Sure, the hero, Lara Croft, once in a while had to machine-gun a T. rex, and she had a bad habit of vaulting off to her death in directions you didn’t intend for her to leap, but her existence tended toward the solitary: She wandered forgotten labyrinths forever in search of the next ancient lever to pull. You could idle there, on a precipice, and rotate the camera around her, taking in the world.

The movies, by contrast, have shied away from quiet, solitude or exploration. In theaters, Lara Croft is always running and fighting and explaining to her companions or enemies how putting this doohickey there will open this 1,000-year-old stone door. They pulse along with the metabolism of action films rather than exploration games. You barely get to see the tombs that she’s raiding, much less find a moment to work through the puzzles. One reason that Raiders of the Lost Ark or Alien or The Fellowship of the Ring have proven more thrilling than their sequels is that in each, the filmmakers took the time to allow us to discover the treasure cave, the mystery spacecraft and the deathtrap mine. We’re there right along with the characters, inching step by step into richly detailed, fully convincing environments.

That commitment to immersiveness has always been rare in Hollywood’s adventure films, though not necessarily rare in Hollywood — horror, with its haunted basements, often depends on it. But movies like Tomb Raider, so eager to hustle us to the next story beat or action flourish, deny us the opportunity to dream along with them, to imagine that we could actually be there, raiding the damn tomb. Just over halfway through the 2018 edition, directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave), our skeptical Lara Croft (a marvelous Alicia Vikander) at last plunges with a squad of villains and her own father into the usual under-mountain hellmouth. What follows is like an old pop star’s greatest-hits medley, where you get just listless scraps of what you paid to see: a quick rappel trip down, an insert shot of a skull with a hole in it, a pressure-plate spike trap, an unleapable chasm, a floor that falls away.