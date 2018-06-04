Jodie Foster Rules Over the Talky, Scattered Crime Drama Hotel Artemis

Here’s a bit of wisdom that I suspect Drew Pearce, the writer-director of stylish action drama Hotel Artemis, gleaned while making his film: If you have very little time reserved for emotionally resonant moments, put Jodie Foster in extreme close-up and let her emote however she wants. Pearce stacks his near-future dystopian story about a hospital for criminals with an all-star cast — Dave Bautista, Sterling K. Brown, Jeff Goldblum, Sofia Boutella, Brian Tyree Henry, etc. But only Foster, playing the broken-down nurse who runs the hospital, gets the space to sort out her character’s feelings onscreen, despite Pearce having written potentially heart-tugging storylines for all characters. As good as Foster is as Jean Thomas/The Nurse, she can’t completely bring Hotel Artemis to life herself, because she’s not technically the lead.

A surface-level comparison for Hotel Artemis might be John Wick; it’s almost as though that no-violence-on-the-premises criminals club had been turned into a hospital, with an ensemble cast instead of a singular protagonist. But while John Wick is all action, no talk, Artemis is the polar opposite, Pearce stretching out the will-they-won’t-they (kill each other) tension as long as possible, until every violent criminal is trapped in this hotel. Pearce’s zinging dialogue, however, kept my attention long enough to wait for a sustained scene or two of Boutella, as international assassin Nice, whipping surgical tools at hired goons who’ve hammered through a wall to get her.

Pearce opens in the middle of a botched bank job, with Waikiki (Brown) and his brother Honolulu (Henry) accidentally nabbing six precious diamonds from an assistant of the Wolf King (Goldblum), as a citywide riot makes its way to downtown Los Angeles. The weird monikers are a rule of the Hotel Artemis, where management demands the use of code names by the criminals who hole up there. Waikiki and Honolulu head there after they’re shot by riot cops; beginning the story with the two brothers and their turbulent relationship — Honolulu is a perennial fuck-up — might suggest that the film will belong to them. But it doesn’t. Not exactly.