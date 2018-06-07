Seeing the Worst Coming Only Makes Hereditary More Terrifying

The poor souls populating Ari Aster’s soul-shaking slow-horror film Hereditary slide, over the film’s running time, ever closer to their inevitable fates, as though their paths were preordained. I mean that not just in the movie sense that a screenwriter — in this case Aster — has scripted out what they’ll do and say. Instead, it always seems that there’s no other way for this story to play out. Aster’s characters foolishly believe that they can tough their way through one catastrophe after another, while Aster (making his feature debut) and cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski invite us to linger in the shadows of a creaky, sullen woodside home, covering our mouths as we face our certainty about what will become of these people. The horror of Hereditary lays not just in scary images but in the creeping sense that free will is a joke, and bad luck can be as inescapable as a family curse.

The story opens with Annie (Toni Collette) reluctantly mourning her difficult mother, Ellen, whom she memorializes in a eulogy as “secret” and “private.” Annie makes a living as an artist, and she’s got a big show coming up, where she’ll unveil her meticulously crafted miniature scenes, for which she draws inspiration from real-life (often horrific) events. Annie explains to her socially maladjusted daughter Charlie (Milly Shapiro) that Charlie was grandma’s favorite and that grandma herself insisted on feeding baby Charlie; a corresponding diorama, shown for a split second, depicts Annie as a new mother trying to breastfeed her newborn, while Ellen hangs out her own breast, trying to supplant her as mother. Shock details like that might seem too forthright in a film of creeping terror, at odds with a chilled-spine feeling. But in Aster’s story, as in life, the devil is in the details. As the film goes on, these details accumulate, coalesce and then hang heavy over the characters.

Charlie’s brother Peter (Alex Wolff) is the most “normal” of anyone in the house. He’s a high school horndog boy who just wants to get high and laid, and an invitation to party offers him a shot at both. Unfortunately, Annie orders him to take Charlie, too. A throwaway bit about nobody remembering to bring Charlie’s EpiPen at the beginning of the film comes back to haunt the party scene, and though that might sound like a spoiler, trust me: Absolutely nothing can ruin what happens to Charlie, or the way Annie combusts into a nervous wreck afterward.