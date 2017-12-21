Of Course, Michael Haneke’s Happy End Doesn’t Live Up to its Name

In his ensemble family drama Happy End, Michael Haneke imagines a kind of alternate-world version of the 2012 earnest heartbreaker Amour, which won him the Academy Award for Best Foreign-Language Film. In this new world, the widowed Georges (again played by Jean-Louis Trintignant) is even older. He’s forgetful, bitter and wishing for death, where in Amour, he was (spoiler) the bringer of merciful release for his ailing wife. While the characters of Happy End are mostly from Amour, and the storyline almost a continuation of where the earlier film left off (after the death of Georges’ wife), the most disparate element is tone. It is as though the Funny Games director resented how much adulation the relatively sweet and thoughtful Amour received and said, “You think you know what death is? I’ll show you what death is. It’s senseless and void of feeling or meaning.”

Haneke imagines Georges not in his down-to-earth digs of Amour but in a cold, sterile mansion owned by his daughter Anne (Isabelle Huppert), who’s struggling to keep the family’s construction firm afloat amid tragedies and one very bad accident at a dig site. Anne’s brother Thomas (Mathieu Kassovitz) and his wife, Anaïs (Laura Verlinden), also live in the mansion and take in Thomas’ daughter Eve (Fantine Harduin) from his first marriage after her mother dies. Eve is constantly asked how old she is — 13 — and Haneke shows us through her eyes how adults seem obsessed with ages and numbers; magnifying a quotidian occurrence to examine its gravity has always been Haneke’s strength. When we ask someone’s age, are we not really asking them how close they are to death?