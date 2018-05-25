Future World Provides a Familiar but Fun Playground for Grindhouse Fans

Just after noon on Friday, in an empty theater in Beverly Hills, Future World had an unremarkable premiere, and that is unfortunate. While the film breaks no new ground as a gritty, post-apocalyptic adventure story, it is a fun ride. It’s got colorful characters, grindhouse gratuities, a soundtrack evocative of early Kraftwerk, and it may even strum the heartstrings of some viewers. The fact that Laemmle's Music Hall 3 is the only theater in SoCal showing the movie means that the home video market is where most folks will wind up seeing it and deciding if it’s worthy of becoming a cult classic.

The narrative centers on the journeys of two characters. One is a young man named Prince (Jeffrey Wahlberg), who lives in a place called Oasis. Oasis provides the only vegetation and farming that is seen in an otherwise barren wasteland; it is filled with good-hearted people, including Prince’s mother, Queen (Lucy Liu), who is dying of the dreaded Red Fever. Prince sets out to find medicine for her, which he believes can be found at a shangri-la called Paradise Beach.

The other principal character is the world’s last android, who is called Ash (Suki Waterhouse). Ash’s journey basically provides her with a tour of humanity (or lack thereof in a land mostly populated by villains and raiders), through which she gradually seeks to find her place in the world.