Israel’s Foxtrot Is a Searing Study of Grief

The movies have long exploited — abused, even — the trauma of the loss of a child. Yes, thoughtful filmmakers have crafted incisive dramas from the theme, but how often is such a loss just tossed into a script to give, for example, a Sandra Bullock space thriller some, uh, gravity? I’ve often wondered, when stuck watching films that cheaply plumb what’s probably the most wrenching loss a person can suffer, what it must be like for a parent who actually has outlived a child to see such bereavement used as motivation for mere movie heroics, a sort of life-shattering call to adventure.

There’s nothing cheap about Israeli writera-director Samuel Maoz’s searing drama Foxtrot. The film opens with parents in Tel Aviv getting the worse news they could: Their son Jonathan, serving his time in the Israeli military, has been killed “in the line of duty.” The mother, Dafna (Sarah Adler), faints before the soldier at her door can get the words out. The father, Michael (Lior Ashkenazi), sits stunned and unresponsive as the bureaucracy kicks in around him. Michael’s eyes are examined. He’s given pills. He’s told to drink water every hour — one of the officials issuing these instructions programs a reminder alert into Michael’s phone. Most of this transpires in one mesmerizing shot, with Michael’s face in mid–close-up in the screen’s center as the officials pass before him. He nods sometimes, tries to focus, fights off panting. Their words seem to wash over him. Finally a glass of water is put into his hands and nudged to his lips.

The first third of Foxtrot is a study in disorientation. Maoz (Lebanon, Total Eclipse) stirs complex emotions through a rigorous and inventive formalism. We observe Michael, after the officials have gone, from above, from his ceiling, as he paces his bathroom and hallways: He has no idea what to do with himself. His phone pings, once in a while, and what had seemed a throwaway joke — drink water! — becomes a crucial organizing conceit. As he talks to relatives, handles arrangements and tries to talk to a near-catatonic Dafna, we sense him losing focus, losing himself, but then, every hour, he’s snapped to attention.