Zoey Deutch Runs Brazenly Amok as Flower’s Troubled Teen

Critics talk a lot about “tone” or, rather, the vibe or attitude of a movie — whether it’s breezy, paranoiac, heartfelt, cerebral, manic, comic, oddball, melancholic and on and on. Blending tones within a film isn’t impossible. It’s helpful to think of tones as colors on the wheel and filmmakers as mixing complementary shades. But every so often, a writer combines two distinct tones in such a way that at first they seem to clash — and then the result becomes so harmonious that it’s a wonder someone hadn’t tried it before. Matt Spicer is one of those.

As the writer-director of Ingrid Goes West and now the writer — along with Alex McAulay and Max Winkler — of the teen comic drama Flower (directed by Winkler), Spicer is claiming a niche as the go-to guy for adding drama and especially outrageous moments of danger to satirical contemporary portraits of young people fucking around. In Ingrid and now Flower, what at first seems like a rather simple dramatic arc — with the protagonist learning something about life and herself — crashes into a series of calamitous, shocking events that may leave you cringing as they stretch the bounds of believability. And yet, they are believable, mostly because Spicer is a wizard at grounding his work in realistic dialogue.

Think of Flower as a little like Sofia Coppola’s teen-thief satire The Bling Ring with the realism and consequences to bad behavior of Catherine Hardwicke’s Thirteen. Zoey Deutch plays 17-year-old Erica, whom we first meet as she’s giving head to a cop in his car. She then casually blackmails him for engaging in oral sex with a minor — she and the two gal-pals who filmed it score $400 for their troubles and a future bargaining chip. Erica has a spreadsheet of all the older men she has already blackmailed; she may not be great in school, but she’s a seasoned businesswoman.