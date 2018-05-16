Paul Schrader’s First Reformed Dares to Stare Right Into the Void

Paul Schrader’s First Reformed comes before us freighted with expectations. At last, one of the living American greats (writer of Taxi Driver, co-writer of Raging Bull, director of Hardcore and Affliction) has returned to dissect The Ways We’re Going Mad Today, in a preacher drama so dead serious — so rigorously hair-shirted — that you might guess ahead of time that it’s shot in the boxy, old-fashioned Academy ratio. That asceticism is thematic: Our preacher, Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke), declares in voice-over in the first frames that he’s going to be keeping a journal, longhand, analog, for the next year of his life as the reverend of a 250-year-old wooden church with a congregation of about a dozen. He’s boxed in, you see, in a past he prefers to the world outside, and it’s only polite for viewers to meet him halfway by denying ourselves the full use of our screens.

Rev. Toller tells us that his diary project will preserve each mistake, each thought he scratches out or reconsiders. Then, not long after that, he tells us he’ll eventually be destroying the notebook anyway. This is our first clue that, for all his sympathetic warmth, Hawke’s quiet, stoical preacher might be a few epistles short of a testament. But you likely won’t dwell on that much at first, as Schrader quickly catches Toller up in the colloquy of a lifetime, one that likely will seize and shake the souls of sympathetic viewers. After a typically uneventful Sunday service, Toller is invited by the portentously named Mary (Amanda Seyfried), a pregnant parishioner, to meet with her husband, Michael (Philip Ettinger), an environmental activist in the grip of despair. His question: What right do he and Mary have to bring a child into a world that, according even to conservative forecast models, will soon be ravaged by climate change?

Their discussion is electric, part urgent therapy, part challenge to Toller’s beliefs, part wide-ranging divinity-school bull session, part seminar on carbon danger thresholds and upcoming refugee crises. Steeped in the current research, neither Michael nor Schrader exaggerates the terror that humanity faces, and it’s a breakthrough to see this discussed with such frank thoughtfulness. Toller, of course, must meet Michael’s facts with faith, with the belief that life itself remains sacred. He’s shaken by the exchange, but also in a way turned on: He spends the night afterward searching for better answers to Michael’s questions, eager to salve both the father-to-be’s uncertainties and his own.