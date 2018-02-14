Ozon’s Double Lover Doubles Down on ’80s-Style Psychosexual Thriller

Once upon a time, back when the Talking Heads were still together and we had a president who was merely senile, we used to love movies like Double Lover. It was as fashionable as coke on a coffee table: the glossy, chic, decor-porny, pathological-sex thriller, complete with Hitchcock allusions, Freudian-cock-symbol knives and guns and passionate forcing. Maybe it was fun while it lasted, but I can’t say I’m nostalgic for the subgenre, any more than I’m nostalgic for slasher films or Spielbergian fantasies, and that’s because I remember the ’80s/early ’90s well enough, thanks.

Director Francois Ozon — at 50, certainly old enough to recall the day — has a fonder yen, and his new film plays as though Adrian Lyne and Jean-Jacques Beineix were back in the saddle, fetishizing sweaty flesh and black lacquer. Adapted from one of Joyce Carol Oates’ ’80s mystery-pulp "Rosamond Smith" books, the movie begins with a speculum-view vaginal exam. The down-under belongs to Chloe (Marine Vacth, the spitting image of a 1981 Rick Springfield), a skittish model who quits the biz and decides to see a shrink. The muscular, sandy-haired stud doctor, Paul (Jeremie Renier), has an office at the top of a mile-high circular stairwell (looks great, but what?) and a recessive therapeutic M.O. Before you know it, sessions later, he attempts to end the treatment, due to a sudden case of sensual obsession. Immediately they tryst and then they’re a couple, but Ozon’s DePalma-esque mise en scène and general coolness suggest ulterior motives on the doctor’s part, and even a little gaslighting.