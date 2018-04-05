Almost 50 Years Too Late, Chappaquiddick Damns a Kennedy

One truth about American politics: Partisans tend not to face the full mendacity of their side’s worst until there are no more elections left for those worst to win. The George W. Bush fans in my feeds and family stuck with their lug right until the runup to the 2008 contest, and the Donald Trumpers I know won’t admit something’s hinky with Vladimir Putin until the president’s retired. The Democrats, too, are increasingly comfortable talking about Bill Clinton’s affair with an intern as an abuse of power. And at long last, 49 years after the drunk-driving accident that killed Mary Jo Kopechne, the country seems primed to look Edward Kennedy dead in the eyes. A character notes, late in John Curran’s tense, tragic Chappaquiddick, that history will be the true judge of the fourth of Joe Kennedy’s boys. Curran’s film, often enthralling and upsetting, represents a welcome break in the hagiographic treatment the longtime "lion of the Senate" enjoyed in the years leading up to his 2009 death.

Curran, working from a screenplay by Andrew Logan, finds some pathos in Kennedy’s failings: his dynastic worries, expressed to Kopechne (Kate Mara), as Kennedy (Jason Clarke) drives her around the twisting roads of Chappaquiddick Island in July 1969; his terror after he careens over a one-lane bridge and into a pond, where the car sinks upside down to the bottom; his paralysis after he escapes the car and swims to the surface but can’t bring himself to go back and rescue her or to telephone for help; his abortive flashes of conscience when the film becomes, about halfway through, a dark comedy about a cover-up. “We tell the truth,” he declares with puffed-up Camelot conviction to the family and its fixers, “or at least our version of it.”

The film’s drama becomes not whether Kennedy will ever do the right thing, whether he’ll admit to the police and the public and Kopechne’s family the truth of just what she was doing in the car of a married senator and just why he failed even to try to save her life. Instead, the drama is whether we today, sifting the miserable details, can find any reason not to damn him. Ancillary to that is the disappointment the film may stir in you that so many Democrats, in Massachusetts and around the country, did find reason not to — for decades. Devotees of the quasi-royal Kennedy clan might carp that Chappaquiddick too definitively casts the senator as a monster. After all, his first spoken words after he escapes the crash, as Kopechne struggles to free herself from a car slowly flooding with water, are, “I’m never going to be president.” But the facts of the subsequent cover-up justify a motivation so baldly stated. The film suggests, sometimes too stridently, that Kennedy, like us, had been sold the myth of his family’s importance — that his political career actually must, in the final calculus, matter more than the young woman’s life.