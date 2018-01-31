Jason Momoa Kills Across Canada in Winningly Badass Thriller Braven

The agreeably pulpy Canadian action thriller Braven finds man-mountain Jason Momoa — our one-time Conan, now and future Aquaman and eternal horselord Khal Drogo — getting to conquer the last world left to him. Here, he’s playing an everyday sort of dude. At least, he does for 40 minutes or so, give or take an early barroom dust-up that his character, a family-man lumberjack, vaults into like a WWE star leaping into a tag-team match. Also complicating the ordinariness: That family man is named “Joe Braven,” which pretty much guarantees that his weekend away with his father (Stephen Lang) will involve a drug lord’s kill squad storming the family cabin. Joe Braven! Years ago, on her old sitcom, Ellen DeGeneres’ character sat rapt and tense in a movie theater, shouting at the screen, “Run, Die Hard, run!” Somebody invite her to see Braven.

You might enjoy it, too, if you enjoy movies about being pushed too far, having a particular set of skills and seeing bad guys get offed in inventive ways. Any movie badass worth your dollar will bring a distinctive touch to the slaughter. Braven, while not quite an original, comes from the handyman school of John McClane or Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer. He’ll scope out a room, gather up some tools (fire poker, rope, plushy toy, bear trap), and leave you a couple of moments to puzzle over the grisly ends to which they’ll be set.

He also hails from the reluctant-killer school. At first, after he and Papa Braven discover the danger they’ve happened into, our hero tries to reason with the drug lord (Garret Dillahunt), working up a thoughtful solution that solves everyone’s problems. The drug lord demurs, shots get fired at the Family Braven, and just like that, we’re cued to cheer all the kills to come. It’s a filmmaking lesson that dates back to the silents, one that Irving Thalberg imposed upon the Marx Brothers between Duck Soup — in which Harpo and Chico jack up the business of a lemonade vendor for no discernible reason — and A Night at the Opera, in which we’re assured that the bullies and swells they terrorize have it coming. There’s time to wonder, as Momoa huffs across the peaks of Newfoundland, what it says about us as a species that so many of us relish the dramatization of acts of terrible cruelty but first demand narrative justification. Another thought to consider: Did they name it Braven because it sounds sort of like Taken?