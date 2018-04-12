Shia LaBeouf Scores Big, but Borg vs. McEnroe Whiffs

Shia LaBeouf makes art out of rage, which is somewhat fitting for an actor whose art has inspired irrational hatred. It’s baffling that fanboys and internet shouters once surveyed the wretched suck-scape that was the fourth Indiana Jones movie and then saw fit to blame it all on LaBeouf. This uncommonly emotive actor — so adept at suggesting, through the clench of his jaw and the wateriness of his eyes, the vagaries of frustrated masculinity — certainly wasn’t the one who suggested, “Let’s dress this character up like young Brando and then try to steal Indy’s hat.” Nah, the dude showed up, squinted and smoldered on command, and tried to make the material into something, which is more than the director and producer really bothered with. LeBeouf didn’t write that crap.

That movie and the response to it, at least, gave LaBeouf something to be mad about. Now, a couple of years into his exile from a Hollywood that kept tasking him with anchoring charmless blockbusters, LaBeouf at last has a showcase suited to his talent for parsing and processing anger. Playing John McEnroe in Janus Metz’s Borg vs. McEnroe, LaBeouf fully exhibits a wounded, soulful rage that, in retrospect, can be seen simmering beneath the surface of many of his earlier performances. There’s an element of parroting, here, as he spews out McEnroe’s staccato curses and complaints, but it’s never mere mimicry. Each sputtered fuck seems to explode right from the gut, even as each also is precise and weighted in its meaning and impact. LaBeouf demonstrates both a rare command of the psychology of male fury and a canny sense of the complexities of American swearing. Sometimes, screaming about a line call, his McEnroe sounds viciously, hilariously rueful, a man certain that it’s everyone else on this planet who’s lost it — it couldn’t be him.

That’s what most angry men believe, of course. So LaBeouf’s intelligent sounding of the depths and sources of rage is vital. The movies should taxonomize and condemn male aggression more often than they lionize it. (LaBeouf also did excellent work in the little-seen 2016 PTSD thriller Man Down.) By the end of Borg vs. McEnroe, we hear LaBeouf’s hotheaded tennis star being toasted by Wimbledon announcers for having kept his cool — for having funneled his anger into glory on the court and given a skeptical world reason to cheer him.