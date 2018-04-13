The Truth About Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare Is Pretty Sorry

The painfully dull horror movie Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare bears the name of its production company, which in turn is named after producer Jason Blum, who’s on a roll. In the past dozen years, he has energized scary movies with a string of inventive hits, including the Paranormal Activity, Insidious and Purge films, while also earning himself a ticket to the Oscars as co-producer of Get Out. Horror fans trust Blumhouse, so why waste the brand on a flick as lame as Truth or Dare?

Still, better this get the company-in-the-title treatment than Blumhouse’s Get Out.

The fatal game of truth or dare begins for USC senior Olivia (Lucy Hale) and her friends on the last night of spring break in Mexico. Secretly pining for Lucas (Tyler Posey), the boyfriend of her lifelong friend Markie (Violett Beane), Olivia lets herself be charmed by Carter (Landon Liboiron), a stranger who soon has Olivia and her pals trekking by cellphone light to a dilapidated mission in the middle of nowhere.