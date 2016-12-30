Best Movies of 2016: Every Film Approved by Our Critics This Year
Everyone — including us — has a top-10 list of 2016's best films. But maybe you've seen all those movies (or all the ones you intend to). Maybe you're looking for less predictable or more comprehensive suggestions. If those lists leave you hanging, the list below — the 150-plus films that were favorably reviewed by our critics this year — should keep you occupied at least until the top-10 lists of 2017 come around.
In the Shadow of Women: Few filmmakers explore the mysteries of coupledom as touchingly as post–Nouvelle Vague maestro Philippe Garrel.
Courtesy of Distrib Films
January
In the Shadow of Women
Rams
Sweaty Betty
The Treasure
You'll never guess what the white dude intends to do to this Edenic landscape.
Courtesy of Oscilloscope Laboratories
February
Embrace of the Serpent
A.K.: The Making of Kurosawa's Ran
Already Tomorrow
Bad Hurt
Cemetery of Splendor
Knight of Cups
John Hawkes as a world-weary detective in Too Late
Courtesy of Foe Killer Films
March
Too Late
City of Gold
Boom Bust Boom
Colliding Dreams
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fireworks Wednesday
Francofonia
Krisha
The Little Prince
Notfilm
Pee-Wee's Big Holiday
River of Grass
A Space Program
They Will Have to Kill Us First
Transfixed
April
Tale of Tales
The Family Fang
A Touch of Zen
A Hologram for the King
Hockney
Streit’s: Matzo and the American Dream
Sworn Virgin
Above and Below
Green Room
The Jungle Book
The Measure of a Man
All-American
Courtesy of ESPN
May
O.J.: Made in America
Chevalier
Holy Hell
Paths of the Soul
Kaili Blues
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Weiner
The Lobster
Love & Friendship
A Monster With a Thousand Heads
Sunset Song
Band of Outsiders
Beautiful Something
Dheepan
Dragon Inn
Approaching the Unko
Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment
June
Approaching the Unknown
Argentina
Cosmos
My Love Don't Cross That River
Tickled
Germans & Jews
Tikkun
The Final Master
The Fits
