menu

Best Movies of 2016: Every Film Approved by Our Critics This Year


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Best Movies of 2016: Every Film Approved by Our Critics This Year

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 9:08 a.m.
By Kate Durocher
Eat your heart out.EXPAND
Eat your heart out.
Courtesy of IFC Films
A A

Everyone — including us — has a top-10 list of 2016's best films. But maybe you've seen all those movies (or all the ones you intend to). Maybe you're looking for less predictable or more comprehensive suggestions. If those lists leave you hanging, the list below — the 150-plus films that were favorably reviewed by our critics this year — should keep you occupied at least until the top-10 lists of 2017 come around.

In the Shadow of Women: Few filmmakers explore the mysteries of coupledom as touchingly as post–Nouvelle Vague maestro Philippe Garrel.EXPAND
In the Shadow of Women: Few filmmakers explore the mysteries of coupledom as touchingly as post–Nouvelle Vague maestro Philippe Garrel.
Courtesy of Distrib Films

January

In the Shadow of Women
Rams
Sweaty Betty
The Treasure

You'll never guess what the white dude intends to do to this Edenic landscape.EXPAND
You'll never guess what the white dude intends to do to this Edenic landscape.
Courtesy of Oscilloscope Laboratories

February

Related Stories

Embrace of the Serpent
A.K.: The Making of Kurosawa's Ran
Already Tomorrow
Bad Hurt
Cemetery of Splendor
Knight of Cups

John Hawkes as a world-weary detective in Too LateEXPAND
John Hawkes as a world-weary detective in Too Late
Courtesy of Foe Killer Films

March

Too Late
City of Gold
Boom Bust Boom
Colliding Dreams
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fireworks Wednesday
Francofonia
Krisha
The Little Prince
Notfilm
Pee-Wee's Big Holiday
River of Grass
A Space Program
They Will Have to Kill Us First
Transfixed

Eat your heart out.EXPAND
Eat your heart out.
Courtesy of IFC Films

April

Tale of Tales
The Family Fang
A Touch of Zen
A Hologram for the King
Hockney
Streit’s: Matzo and the American Dream
Sworn Virgin
Above and Below
Green Room
The Jungle Book
The Measure of a Man

All-AmericanEXPAND
All-American
Courtesy of ESPN

May

O.J.: Made in America
Chevalier
Holy Hell
Paths of the Soul
Kaili Blues
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Weiner
The Lobster
Love & Friendship
A Monster With a Thousand Heads
Sunset Song
Band of Outsiders
Beautiful Something
Dheepan
Dragon Inn

Approaching the UnkoEXPAND
Approaching the Unko
Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

June

Approaching the Unknown
Argentina
Cosmos
My Love Don't Cross That River
Tickled
Germans & Jews
Tikkun
The Final Master
The Fits


Kate Durocher

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >