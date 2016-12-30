Best Movies of 2016: Every Film Approved by Our Critics This Year

EXPAND Eat your heart out. Courtesy of IFC Films

Everyone — including us — has a top-10 list of 2016's best films. But maybe you've seen all those movies (or all the ones you intend to). Maybe you're looking for less predictable or more comprehensive suggestions. If those lists leave you hanging, the list below — the 150-plus films that were favorably reviewed by our critics this year — should keep you occupied at least until the top-10 lists of 2017 come around.

EXPAND In the Shadow of Women: Few filmmakers explore the mysteries of coupledom as touchingly as post–Nouvelle Vague maestro Philippe Garrel. Courtesy of Distrib Films

January

In the Shadow of Women

Rams

Sweaty Betty

The Treasure

EXPAND You'll never guess what the white dude intends to do to this Edenic landscape. Courtesy of Oscilloscope Laboratories

February

Embrace of the Serpent

A.K.: The Making of Kurosawa's Ran

Already Tomorrow

Bad Hurt

Cemetery of Splendor

Knight of Cups

EXPAND John Hawkes as a world-weary detective in Too Late Courtesy of Foe Killer Films

March

Too Late

City of Gold

Boom Bust Boom

Colliding Dreams

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fireworks Wednesday

Francofonia

Krisha

The Little Prince

Notfilm

Pee-Wee's Big Holiday

River of Grass

A Space Program

They Will Have to Kill Us First

Transfixed

April

Tale of Tales

The Family Fang

A Touch of Zen

A Hologram for the King

Hockney

Streit’s: Matzo and the American Dream

Sworn Virgin

Above and Below

Green Room

The Jungle Book

The Measure of a Man

EXPAND All-American Courtesy of ESPN

May

O.J.: Made in America

Chevalier

Holy Hell

Paths of the Soul

Kaili Blues

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Weiner

The Lobster

Love & Friendship

A Monster With a Thousand Heads

Sunset Song

Band of Outsiders

Beautiful Something

Dheepan

Dragon Inn

EXPAND Approaching the Unko Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

June

Approaching the Unknown

Argentina

Cosmos

My Love Don't Cross That River

Tickled

Germans & Jews

Tikkun

The Final Master

The Fits

