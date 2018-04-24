Ben Kingsley Spouting Dark Truths About Corruption Almost Saves Backstabbing for Beginners

The good news is that Per Fly’s Backstabbing for Beginners, a film about bad news, is not at all the cynical farce its title suggests. Instead, Fly’s dramatization of a diplomacy newbie’s true-story discovery of massive corruption in a U.N. aid program doles out lessons in principle. The hero, based on real whistleblower Michael Soussan, is played by Theo James as the kind of handsome naif who might have been shaken, in a ’90s thriller, by the slow realization that there’s something wicked going on at the billion-dollar law firm he’s just joined. As drama, that’s not exactly satisfying: In these stories of a naif's progress, audiences are stuck a couple of steps ahead, waiting for the hero to catch up — and then for him or her to surprise us by finding a way to do what’s right.

So, it could have been called Truthtelling for Beginners. Here it’s the greed-powered wrecking ball of realpolitik that, in the story’s first half, batters the foundations of the hero’s earnestness. In 2003, not long before George W. Bush and a too-compliant news media finally got an Iraq war, Soussan was hired as a special assistant to the United Nations’ undersecretary general in charge of the Oil-for-Food program that had been established to keep the citizens of Saddam Hussein’s country fed despite sanctions. There a hilarious Ben Kingsley — as Soussan’s boss, Pasha — plays the role of both guide and cautionary example: Between sputtered curses, he teaches Soussan that they must put up with some corruption in Baghdad if they hope to persist in the noble cause of feeding and furnishing medicine for civilians.