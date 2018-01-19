12 Strong Is the Rare U.S. Desert-War Movie to Tell the Story of an Unambiguous Victory

Look, you probably know already whether you’re going to go plunk down your hard-earned American cash — or swipe a MoviePass — to catch Nicolai Fuglsig’s 12 Strong. It’s the 2018 iteration of what has become an unofficial film franchise: a January multiplex release honoring the hell that American soldiers have faced in far-off deserts in the almost two decades since 2001. But don’t assume that Fuglsig has made another agonizingly conflicted portrait of heroism in the vein of Lone Survivor or American Sniper. Creators of those movies took great pains to celebrate the servicemen while remaining ambivalent about elements of their mission — and even angry about its toll on them.

Yes, the flags waved, and muted trumpets mournfully bleated, but those films found heroism not in the wars themselves but in duty, in resolve, in the soldiers’ caring for each other, in their belief that killing here, in Iraq or Afghanistan, meant less killing at home. The most thoughtful of these films then followed the survivors back to the States, where, shattered, they try to live next to lives they had believed they were protecting. That these movies, even the hits, are punishing and unsatisfying is not a flaw: If they weren’t, they’d be less honest — and they’d connect less powerfully to the American families who see something of their own soldiers in them.

By comparison, 12 Strong is in many ways a throwback. It’s a somewhat boisterous adventure, a war movie where you cheer not just for the boys to make it home but for them to complete the mission. It’s simple in outline, telling its heightened and streamlined version of the true story of Operational Detachment Alpha 595, a squad of 12 sent into northern Afghanistan just weeks after Sept. 11, 2001, and charged with arranging the taking of the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the Taliban stronghold. Aiding the squad: local warlords represented in the film by Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum (Navid Negahban), who sometimes gets distracted from the mission of stomping out the Taliban in favor of waging his own war against his rivals. With Dostum’s men, the ODA 595 must ride on horseback across 40 miles of Taliban-controlled mountains, liberating small villages on the way — and calling in airstrikes whenever they spot enemy fighters. They must complete the mission in just three weeks, before the snow hits.