10 Vetsploitation Movies to Watch Over Memorial Day Weekend

Movies in the 1970s managed to reflect the anxieties that had many Americans locking their doors for the first time. Nuclear waste–fueled monsters and communist agents were replaced by a new generation of hot-button boogeyman, from black revolutionaries to Manson Family–like doped-up hippies to ethno-street gangs to the devil himself. And a new genre was created with the returning Vietnam vets. After decades of studios working in cahoots with the military to celebrate and recruit future soldiers, propaganda was replaced in the Hollywood of the ’70s with new box-office hits: B-movies featuring veterans returning from the unpopular war in Vietnam, who were often misunderstood, vilified or turned into antiheroes. Through the years vetsploitation films managed to grow and evolve. Take a look at 10 of the B-list and better relics from that era of badass and beleaguered vets, a retro starter list to watch over the long Memorial Day Weekend.

Rosey Grier deplanes in Skyjacked. MGM

Skyjacked (John Guillemin, 1972)

Real-life gun nut Charlton Heston stars in what may be the Citizen Kane of vetsploitation movies. Not only was it one of the MGM box office toppers in ’72 (along with blaxploitation hit Shaft) but it helped influence the films that followed. Here the great scenery-chewing Heston pilots a commercial jet that is eventually and hilariously hijacked by pissy confused vet James Brolin, who aims to defect as a hero to Russia. Luckily the Soviet police don’t want the headache and just shoot him when he deplanes. As a straight thriller, it’s mostly a yawner, but the over-the-topness makes it watchable. Of the many goofy contradictions, my personal favorite is when Brolin easily beats up real-life football hero Rosey Grier, but when it comes to fighting the 50-year-old Heston, he gets his ass whooped. The Chuck don't care if you served in The Shit, Bro.