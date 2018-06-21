Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: The Great Dictator, as Timely as Ever

Friday, June 22



Is it coincidence that the two most influential American horror writers of the 20th century, H.P. Lovecraft and Stephen King, are both proud New England natives? Maybe it's something in the chilly air that brings out their macabre instincts. The American Cinematheque has curated an evening of "New England Nightmares" to bring the northeastern United States a little closer to our neck of the woods. First up is From Beyond, Stuart Gordon's freaky 1986 adaptation of Lovecraft's short story about a scientist whose experiments with the pineal gland open a portal into another dimension. In the Mouth of Madness is a Lovecraftian descent into insanity helmed by genre master John Carpenter. Finally, Frank Darabont's The Mist, extracted from King's claustrophobic novella, brings the triple feature to a bleak finish. Producer Brian Yuzna will appear for a discussion after the first feature, and producer Sandy King Carpenter will introduce the second. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., June 22, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

EXPAND The Last Days of Disco Castle Rock

Distinguished writer-director Whit Stillman, American cinema's poet laureate of bourgeois youth, will be in town for a Q&A following a screening of The Last Days of Disco. This droll, pensive, ever-so-slightly condescending pageant revolves around a cadre of hyper-articulate Manhattan clubbers as they dance, fall in love, and talk (and talk and talk) on a myriad of subjects. The ensemble cast is superb, and Stillman's ear for banter never errs. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Fri., June 22, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.