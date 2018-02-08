Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Revisiting Michael Curtiz and Tripping Through Fantastic Planet

Friday, Feb. 9

UCLA’s tribute to Michael Curtiz (prompted by the release of Alan K. Rode’s new biography) continues with one of the studio director’s most famous: Mildred Pierce. The James M. Cain story of a housewife who divorces her husband, begins a successful restaurant business and endures a murder case furnished Joan Crawford with one of her juiciest roles (for which she won an Oscar) and gave the noir style a deceptively domestic setting. The second feature, Flamingo Road, reuniting director and star, finds Crawford navigating the treacherous politics of an American small town. UCLA will screen a rare 35mm nitrate print for what should be a flammable evening. UCLA’s Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Fri., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.

Sunday, Feb. 11

The American Cinematheque concludes its retrospective of Japanese genre master Seijun Suzuki with “ultra-rare” 35mm prints of Everything Goes Wrong and Fighting Delinquents. Suzuki’s early devil-may-care demolitions of classical Japanese cinema were at the forefront of what would become an exciting new wave, and his kinetic camerawork and focus on youth culture set him apart from his countrymen. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sun., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.