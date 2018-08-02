Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Rarities Including Wanda, The Exiles

Friday, Aug. 3



The American Cinematheque will celebrate 3-D — the film technique that came of age in the 1950s to lure viewers away from their TV sets — over the next two weekends at the Egyptian and the Aero. Friday night kicks off with Friday the 13th Part III, the slasher blockbuster that revived the craze for stereoscopy in the early 1980s. Larry Zerner, who plays Shelly (the character who owns the hockey mask that becomes Jason Voorhees' trademark), will appear after the screening. Occupying the bottom half of the double bill is the 1968 cult classic Frankenstein's Bloody Terror, notable for, among other things, its total lack of Frankenstein. Spanish horror icon Paul Naschy plays a werewolf seeking a cure who instead runs afoul of a vampire doctor and a female ghoul. Shot in 70mm and hard to find in 3-D, this deliciously overripe monster mash must be seen to be (dis)believed. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

EXPAND Charles Busch in Die, Mommie, Die! Aviator Films

Documentarian Jeffrey Schwarz is guest curator for Friday night's showing of Die, Mommie, Die!, playing as part of the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project Screening Series. He'll conduct a Q&A with Charles Busch, who stars in this adaptation of his stage play as a washed-up pop singer living off booze and pills in a Los Angeles mansion sometime in the late 1950s or early '60s. Director Mark Rucker sends up the psycho-biddy genre (What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, etc.) with verve in this campy tribute. The feature will be preceded by Joan Crawford: Portrait of a Movie Star, Phillip R. Ford's dense 10-minute montage of vintage Crawford clips. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Fri., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.