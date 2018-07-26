Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Pioneering Women Filmmakers

Friday, July 27



Kino Lorber's recent Kickstarter-funded initiative to restore key works by pioneering female filmmakers has inspired a weekend series at the American Cinematheque. On opening night, host Illeana Douglas will introduce three silent shorts featuring Grace Cunard and Helen Holmes, each newly restored. The centerpiece of the evening is a stunning color-tinted restoration of The Red Kimona (courtesy of the UCLA Film & Television Archive), a 1925 drama produced by Dorothy Davenport, based on a true case history about prostitution. The series, co-presented by Kino Lorber and the Library of Congress, runs through Sunday. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., July 27, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Counsellor at Law Universal Pictures

UCLA will carefully project a 35mm nitrate print of a vintage John Barrymore vehicle, Counsellor at Law, as part of its ongoing Archive Treasures series. William Wyler directed the adaptation of Elmer Rice's stage play, and Barrymore (nicknamed "the Great Profile" for his handsome countenance) ignites the screen with his performance as a Manhattan lawyer forced to reckon with a moment from his past. The feature will be preceded by a Hearst Metronome newsreel and a Dave Fleischer cartoon. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Fri., July 27, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.