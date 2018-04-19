Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: More Noir and a Malena Szlam Retrospective

Friday, April 20



Noir City heads into its final weekend of classic crime movies with a humdinger of a Joseph Losey triple feature. The Prowler, which premiered at the American Cinematheque several years ago, is still one of the most significant "finds" in its class — a downbeat yet gripping thriller with deep insight into the postwar American psyche. The second feature, M, is Losey's remake of Fritz Lang's masterpiece about the hunt for a child murderer, shot in and around L.A.'s Bunker Hill. Rounding out the evening's program is The Big Night, the director's last film before absconding to England to avoid the HUAC-induced blacklist. John Barrymore Jr. plays a teenager who embarks on an all-nighter to confront the man who beat up his father. All three films will be presented in 35mm, as is customary; Eddie Muller of the Film Noir Foundation will introduce the program. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., April 20, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Lucrecia Martel visits Los Angeles to premiere her first film in nine years. Zama is a free adaptation of Argentine author Antonio di Benedetto's novel about an 18th-century officer in the Spanish army and the existential crisis that arises from his request for a promotion. Martel's previous work, including The Headless Woman and The Holy Girl, identified her as a master of mood and cinematic tempo, and this hotly anticipated film arrives on the West Coast following a successful round of festival screenings. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Fri., April 20, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.