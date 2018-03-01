Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Lauding Marsha Hunt and Other Women on Film

Friday, March 2

Titmouse, an Emmy Award–winning animation studio, has made an annual tradition of challenging staffers to produce at least five seconds of original animation during their paid company holiday. This has resulted in Titmouse 5-Second Animation Night, an evening celebrating these unsupervised, uncensored creative efforts. Titmouse founder Chris Prynoski will introduce the program, which also includes a selection of rare shorts from the company archives. The results should be weird, inspired and liberated. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., March 2, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater will screen Spike Lee's Girl 6 as part of the collaborative series Working Girls: America's Career Women on Screen. The first Spike Lee joint written by someone other than Lee — playwright Suzan-Lori Parks — the film concerns a struggling actress (Theresa Randle) who becomes a phone sex worker to help make ends meet. The tone is often comic, the visual style eclectic and the insights bountiful. It will be followed by The Best of Everything, Jean Negulesco's 1959 melodrama (based on a story by Rona Jaffe) about the travails of the female staff of a big-time NYC publisher. Author Siouxsie Q. James will introduce the screening. Women in Film members receive free admission at the box office. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Fri., March 2, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.