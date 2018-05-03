Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Ingmar Bergman at LACMA and the Egyptian

Le Corbeau, Henri-Georges Clouzot's scathingly cynical thriller about a provincial town terrorized by a series of poison-pen letters, has outlived its initial controversy to become an era-defining classic. Shot in France during the German occupation, the film was criticized for its misanthropic depiction of French corruption at a moment when morale was already in the gutter. For Clouzot, who was temporarily barred from filmmaking in his home country as a result of his work on the production, it became the first significant film in a series of remarkable thrillers that earned him a reputation as "the French Hitchcock." Laemmle's weeklong release of Rialto's new 4K restoration begins today. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., May 4-10 (showtimes vary); $12. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.



Speaking of Hitchcock, Secret Movie Club continues its tribute to the Master of Suspense at the Vista with a midnight screening of The 39 Steps. The most famous film of Hitchcock's British period, this 1935 melodrama served as a template for numerous cross-country thrillers to come, including several of the master's own. Robert Donat stars as an ordinary citizen swept up in an international espionage plot. In a characteristically weird, fetishistic touch, the villain is a man with a missing pinkie, who bears a strong resemblance to FDR. Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, Los Feliz; Fri., May 4, 11:59 p.m.; $11. (323) 660-6639, vintagecinemas.com/vista.

