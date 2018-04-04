Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Head Out to Noir City

Friday, April 13



Belle de Jour, Luis Buñuel's taboo-busting international hit about an unsatisfied housewife who moonlights as a high-class prostitute, has had a new 4K digital restoration to celebrate its 50th anniversary. This may be the ultimate Catherine Deneuve vehicle, with the French beauty's masklike visage and sculptural features concealing a wellspring of dark fantasy. This approach is mirrored in Buñuel's aesthetic strategy as well: serene, unruffled, yet always in total command of the kinky material. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., April 13, 12:30 p.m. (also 2:50, 5:10, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.); runs through Thu., April 19; $9. (310) 473-8530, landmarktheatres.com.

Noir City: Hollywood, the longest-running festival of vintage crime films in Los Angeles, kicks off its 20th year at the Egyptian. The first program in the 10-night series begins with a 35mm screening of The Blue Dahlia, a classic yet seldom seen postwar murder mystery. The implacable Alan Ladd plays a returning veteran whose best bud's wife is murdered shortly upon their arrival in Los Angeles. Raymond Chandler's original screenplay furnishes the entire cast (including a peak peekaboo Veronica Lake) with enough piquant dialogue to last several noirs. I Love Trouble, a private-eye yarn starring Franchot Tone, will conclude the evening. Eddie Muller of the Film Noir Foundation will provide an introduction. Cocktails will be served in the courtyard between features. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., April 13, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.