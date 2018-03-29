Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Films Old and New, From 1930 to 2017

Friday, March 30



One Day Pina Asked... is Chantal Akerman's lush, munificent portrait of legendary choreographer Pina Bausch and her German-based dance company. Shot over several weeks in 1983, the film is a rare example of two great artists in separate fields collaborating on a work that becomes more than the sum of its parts. The Norton Simon Museum screens this remarkable hourlong documentary to conclude its Behind the Scenes series celebrating the world of performance. Doors open half an hour before showtime. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Fri., March 30, 7:30 p.m.; free with museum admission. (626) 449-6480, nortonsimon.org.

Ladislas Starewitch, an early pioneer of puppet animation whose imaginative techniques were an unmistakable influence on Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox, is the subject of an evening at the Egyptian Theatre. The program begins with two of his classic shorts, The Mascot and The Magic Clock. But the centerpiece of the night is The Tale of the Fox, one of cinema's earliest animated features. Directed by Starewitch and his daughter, Irene, this magical fable follows the exploits of the sly fox Renard in a kingdom of animals. No other word but "charming" suits this one-of-a-kind fantasy. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., March 30, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.