Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Love on the Seas and a Lover Scorned

Friday, Feb. 16

The American Cinematheque salutes Studio Ghibli — the venerable Tokyo animation house responsible for a number of animated masterpieces — with a 35mm screening of Howl’s Moving Castle. Hayao Miyazaki’s dreamy tale of a demure teenager who stumbles into the abode of a cursed wizard attended by various fantastical creatures was adapted from a book by British novelist Diana Wynne Jones. American-made features could learn a few lessons from the film’s thoughtful pace and luminous sense of the bizarre. The Aero will show the Japanese-language version, which means audiences will be deprived of Billy Crystal’s vocal performance as a genial fire demon. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Fri., Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Saturday, Feb. 17

A recent restoration of Bernard Rose’s striking indie feature Ivans xtc has inspired a stand-alone, celebratory screening at the Egyptian Theatre. Shot in 1999 on a Sony camcorder, it’s one of the earliest and most trenchant examples of HD filmmaking. Based on Tolstoy’s The Death of Ivan Ilych, it stars Danny Huston as a Hollywood agent who receives a diagnosis of terminal cancer at the height of his success. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Rose, Huston, Peter Weller and Lisa Enos, moderated by Larry Karaszewski. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Romance on the High Seas Warner Brothers

UCLA is in the midst of a lavish tribute to director Michael Curtiz, the intrepid studio hand for whom Casablanca was one drop in a very large bucket. Saturday night’s double bill begins with The Unsuspected, a menacingly photographed thriller based on a Charlotte Armstrong novel about the producer (Claude Rains) of a radio crime show who commits murder. It will be followed by Romance on the High Seas, a lightweight musical starring a debuting Doris Day as a passenger on a romantic voyage to Rio. Alan K. Rode will sign copies of his new biography, Michael Curtiz: A Life in Film, in the lobby before showtime. UCLA’s Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Sat., Feb. 17, 7 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.