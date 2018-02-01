Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Early Suzuki and Prime Reichardt

Friday, Feb. 2



Whenever the end of the world seems nigh, viewers may do well to turn to Andrei Tarkovksy's The Sacrifice — the most beautiful and philosophical of apocalyptic parables. It was the great Russian director's final film, made as he was dying of cancer. Though it deals with the threat of nuclear extermination, the film's tone, evoked through a succession of masterful long takes, is lyrical, mystical and completely haunting. The Nuart is showing a new 4K digital restoration (courtesy of Kino Lorber) for a week beginning today. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., Feb. 2, 1:30 p.m. (also 4:45 & 8 p.m.); through Thu., Feb. 8; $9. (310) 473-8530, landmarktheatres.com.

Saturday, Feb. 3

The American Cinematheque celebrates 10 years of Oscilloscope Laboratories, the independent film company that has distributed many of the best American indies of recent years. At the Egyptian, two films by Kelly Reichardt will be screened in 35mm: Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff. The former is a stringent yet generous road movie starring Michelle Williams as a broke traveler stranded in Nowheresville; the latter is an ascetic political Western about a group of Oregon trail pioneers lost in a desert. Reichardt, a New Yorker, will appear between films for a discussion moderated by April Wolfe. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

A Matter of Life and Death Sony

Saturday, Feb. 3

Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger — the team that formed The Archers production company — were rare birds in the English cinema tree, and A Matter of Life and Death is one of the purest examples of their art. A fantasy of the afterlife set against the backdrop of World War II, the film is by turns romantic, satirical and mystical, and always gorgeous to behold. The Aero Theatre hosts the Los Angeles premiere of a new 4K restoration courtesy of Sony. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Sat., Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Loves of a Blonde Criterion

Tuesday, Feb. 6

In Loves of a Blonde, a key work of the Czech New Wave, a naive teenager in a crummy factory town misunderstands a one-night stand with a caddish musician and follows him home to pursue the affair. This arrestingly sweet premise marked a career turning point for Milos Forman, who earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign-Language Film, and whom LACMA's Tuesday Matinees series is honoring in February. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Feb. 6, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Seijun Suzuki (Branded to Kill, Tokyo Drifter) is a name well known to cinephiles, but his early films have been somewhat out of reach. That's why the American Cinematheque's double bill of early Suzuki genre films is so alluring. Satan's Town reportedly was the Japanese master's first film to feature gangsters as central characters, while Eight Hours of Terror was directly inspired by Ford's Stagecoach. Each 35mm print comes courtesy of the Japan Foundation Film Library, with thanks to Will Carroll and Alexander Fee of Doc Films, University of Chicago. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Thu., Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com. —Nathaniel Bell