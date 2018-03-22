Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Burt Reynolds at the Egyptian Theatre

Saturday, March 24



The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles presents a 35mm screening of The Three Musketeers, featuring Douglas Fairbanks at his swashbuckling-est as d'Artagnan. The show will be preceded by an hourlong presentation by Sherri Snyder titled "Barbara La Marr: The Girl Who Was Too Beautiful for Hollywood." La Marr was a popular (and yes, beautiful) leading lady before her untimely death in 1926. Snyder will sign copies of her new La Marr biography in the lobby. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., March 24, 2 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Burt Reynolds' autumnal performance in The Last Movie Star has occasioned a weekend tribute to the bankable American actor by the American Cinematheque. The first program is a triple feature that kicks off with Smokey and the Bandit, the popular 1977 action-comedy featuring Reynolds at his most virile as a wisecracking trucker hauling illegal beer across state lines. In Hooper, he plays an aging stuntman challenged to perform the stunt of a lifetime before throwing in the towel. In Sharky's Machine, Reynolds directs himself as a vice cop who gathers a team to take down an underworld drug dealer. Reynolds will appear after the first film for a discussion. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., March 24, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.