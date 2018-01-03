Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Blood, Blade and Dorothy Arzner

Friday, Jan. 5



To each his own Blade Runner. Of the seven different cuts of Ridley Scott's 1982 science fiction landmark known to exist, the most esteemed is the Final Cut, which includes extended scenes and special effects shots not seen in previous iterations. If you've never had the pleasure of viewing Sir Ridley's visually arresting adaptation of Philip K. Dick's novella, the Nuart is showing the Final Cut as part of its Cine Insomnia series. It's about 45 minutes tighter than the recent Blade Runner 2049, and better by about half. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., Jan. 5, 11:59 p.m.; $12. (310) 473-8530, landmarktheatres.com.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Ten years after An Inconvenient Truth won an Academy Award and planted "global warming" firmly in the American consciousness, former VP Al Gore returned to the screen last summer with An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. Generally well received, the film took a more inspirational approach in its crusade against climate change by offering constructive ways to mitigate it. Gore will appear in person to discuss a special screening of the film offered to Upper-Level members of the American Cinematheque. If you've been flirting with the idea of becoming a Cinematheque member, this may be an opportune moment. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Sat., Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m.; contact membership manager Andrew Crane for ticket details. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

The Strange Love of Molly Louvain Wikimedia Commons

UCLA has curated an excellent series around the publication of film historian Alan K. Rode's new biography, Michael Curtiz: A Life in Film. Best known as the director of Casablanca, the Hungarian-born Curtiz was one of the most prolific and protean of all classical Hollywood directors, helming more than 180 projects over the course of his career. The Billy Wilder will screen two pre-Code gems in 35mm: Female, in which Ruth Chatterton plays the female president of an automobile company, and The Strange Love of Molly Louvain, which stars Ann Dvorak as a prototypical "fallen woman." Rode will sign copies of his book starting at 6:30 p.m. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Sat., Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.

EXPAND Christopher Strong Courtesy TCM

Tuesday, Jan. 9

LACMA's Tuesday Matinees series continues its salute to Dorothy Arzner with a screening of Christopher Strong. Katharine Hepburn stars as a famous aviator swept up in an affair with a married English businessman. It was the star's second film, and a box office flop upon its release in 1933, but Hepburn is excellent, as is Colin Clive, who plays her lover. Arzner, a former film editor who became the only woman director of the 1930s, remains an unfairly neglected personality outside of scholarly circles. Her films dealt boldly, sometimes subversively, with the social issues of her day. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Jan. 9, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org.

Thursday, Jan. 11

As Daniel Day-Lewis' latest — and reportedly final — film, Phantom Thread, circulates this award season, fans may want to revisit his colossal performance in P.T. Anderson's There Will Be Blood, for which the esteemed actor earned his third Oscar in 2008. The film is a haunting and elliptical epic about the rise of a wealthy oilman who seems to embody the best and worst of the American capitalist ideal. Day-Lewis' intimidating stature and stylized delivery (patterned loosely after John Huston) perfectly complements Anderson's outsized ambition and ravenous camera eye. Laemmle screens it one time only as part of its Throwback Thursday series in partnership with Eat/See/Hear. Laemmle NoHo, 5420 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; Thu., Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.