Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Basket Case and Balthazar

Friday, Feb. 23

In the wide world of horror, Frank Henenlotter has carved out a gory niche for himself as a good-natured exploitation filmmaker. His breakout feature, Basket Case, about a man who carries around his hideously deformed, homicidal twin brother in a picnic hamper, has an elusive attitude that places it somewhere in the neighborhood of John Waters. The American Cinematheque will show a new 4K restoration funded by MoMA, along with two other Henenlotter flicks, Brain Damage and Frankenhooker, in conjunction with Beyond Fest, Cinematic Void and Friday Night Frights. Pack along your sense of humor and a few Tums for good measure. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

EXPAND Au hasard Balthazar Criterion Collection

Au hasard Balthazar, the ultimate animal movie for intellectuals, has been selected to launch a unique series at the Billy Wilder Theater. UCLA’s Film & Television Archive has partnered with the Getty Center and the UCLA Center for European & Russian Studies to present a quarterly arts festival that explores European culture in four themes. The first theme is animals, and that’s where Balthazar comes in. Director Robert Bresson’s protagonist is a humble donkey who gets baptized by the local children, gains a soul and bears witness to all manner of human cruelty before finally achieving sainthood. It’s a major work from France’s greatest cinematic transcendentalist. UCLA’s Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Fri., Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.