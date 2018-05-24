Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Animated Films for Kids and Adults

Saturday, May 26



The luminescent Norma Talmadge was a hugely popular silent movie star whose prominence waned with the advent of talkies. After two straight box office duds, she cut her losses, retired and lived well into the 1950s. In a program titled #MeToo From the Silent Screen, the American Cinematheque presents The Social Secretary, a 1916 comedy starring Talmadge as an attractive young woman who resorts to making herself look dowdy to avoid sexual harassment at work. The 8mm screening is part of the Retroformat series and sponsored by the George Lucas Family Foundation. Cliff Retallick will provide a live score, and the feature will be accompanied by several short subjects TBA. Spielberg Theatre at the Egyptian, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., May 26, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

REDCAT's International Children's Film Festival is such a good idea it's a wonder there aren't more like it. Essentially a highbrow immersion in international cinema (except, you know, for kids), the fest spans three weekends of short subjects from around the globe. Each program costs $5, lasts approximately 90 minutes, and mixes animated subjects with live-action films. Fun, as they say, for the whole family. REDCAT, 631 W. Second St., downtown; Sat., May 26, noon; $5. (213) 237-2800, redcat.org.