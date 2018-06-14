Women in Film and TV Inspire at Crystal + Lucy Awards

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment and winner of the Lucy Award for Excellence in Television, shared a tender moment onstage with her daughter. Dungey was one of many at the event who pointed out the importance of being a role model.

Anytime a group of powerful women get together in one room, powerful things are bound to happen. This time, it was the Women in Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards, and the room where it happened was the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton, famous for hosting the Golden Globe Awards. In a year of unprecedented change in the industry as the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements propelled women to come forward with their own stories of assault and marginalization, the awards event provided an opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements as trailblazers in Hollywood, onscreen and off-, as leaders and advocates.

Honorees included Brie Larson, winner of the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film; Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment and winner of the Lucy Award for Excellence in Television (named in honor of Lucille Ball); Alexandra Shipp, emerging actress and winner of the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award; music producers Denisia “Blu June” Andrews and Brittany “Chi” Coney of Nova Wav, winners of the Women in Film Artistic Excellence Award; and the women of Black Panther (in front of and behind the camera), winners of the Lexus Beacon Award. Also honored: Dr. Stacy L. Smith, co-founder of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, aka the “Inclusion Rider,” alongside notable filmmakers and advocates, as part of the Women in Film 45 Years of Advocacy Celebration.

Leading off the event, Women in Film president Cathy Schulman exclaimed: "Something amazing is happening in Hollywood — women are exhausted! I guess that means we're working!" The theme, "Ignite," emphasized inspiring women and igniting a movement for greater inclusion. Not to be outdone, Frances McDormand, presenter of the advocacy award, showed up with an “Inclusion Rider” bumper sticker she modeled while telling the story of how she first learned about this concept, which originated from the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, co-created by Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni and Smith. As McDormand shared, "I was told I could have it all and lo and behold, I did ... but many haven't."