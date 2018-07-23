What Would Your Superpower Be? We Asked Celebrities at Comic-Con

Admiring all the gender-fluid cosplay at Comic-Con, you can’t help but think, gee, America could use a superhero in real life. A mythical character like Captain America or Iron Man or Deadpool, with unique powers that can magically save people and, most important, fight against evil in the world.

(Especially against that orange supervillain currently residing in the White House!)

During the world’s biggest geek culture convention, L.A. Weekly talked to celebrities about the badass initiatives they would immediately implement in America, if they had a superpower.

Mehcad Brooks, Supergirl

“I would wave a magic wand in people’s faces, to take the blindfold off their eyes and really see what is going on. I think we are all in a state of collective shock right now, and it’s time to do something. We all have a superhero power in ourselves — we need to figure out how we can recover as a community, as Americans.”

Danay Garcia, Fear the Walking Dead

“Rather than walkers [zombies] spreading the virus in the apocalypse, we could have people giving a love-bite virus, which would expand around the world! If you run away from that, you really have a problem!”

Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I.

“I would get rid of the electoral college! And every type of pollution — water, air, etc. What is happening with the EPA is not great. We don’t need to roll back regulations.”

Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Ryan

“Drop kindness pills in the water, and make everyone nice and tolerant!”

Anthony Ferrante,writer/director, Sharknado

“Make people happy. And I kinda feel like I do have that superpower! There was a woman who came up to me at Comic-Con and said, ‘I have seen Sharknado three times, thank you for making me happy.’ And I never forgot that. For these six movies, there’s this cross-section of fans from all over the place who like the films. Sometimes you need likable characters that give you hope."

Nafessa Williams, Black Lightning

"I have always wanted to fly. I have lived on the West Coast for years — to be able to get there quickly would be great. I think I could help save the world if I could fly. We don’t have a lot of time, and if we can get to people who are in need quicker, then maybe we can solve some issues."

Luke Perry, Riverdale

“Replace the president. This guy is not getting the job done and not looking out for the national security. We need to be able to support and defend the Constitution and that’s not happening.”

Alex Borstein, Family Guy and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"I feel like we are a lost cause in so many ways. I currently live in Barcelona, because I didn’t know how to fix what’s happening, and how to raise my kids in a good way here. I would like to install empathy in people, such that they can walk a mile in someone else’s shoes. I think that will go a long way."

Mike Blum, executive producer, Pipsqueak Films

"Time travel. I’d go back in time to bring evidence to warn people about the current situation we find ourselves in. And i’d go forward into the future to make sure that the repercussions of those changes did not have unintended consequences.

"But given that it is hard to reach and influence people, I would also use that superpower to amass a large fortune so that I can fund numerous social programs that would lift millions out of poverty by providing funding for schools, raising pay to living wages, and completely gutting and reworking our health care system to provide quality, FREE care. Yes, I would be a multi-trillionaire to do good!"

Mark Consuelos, owner, Milojo Productions

"I would make it so that if you lie, your nose would grow! And get rid of all the plastic floating in the ocean!"