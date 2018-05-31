Westside Gay Bar the Roosterfish Will Reopen for Good During Venice Pride This Weekend

Legendary Venice watering hole the Roosterfish shut its doors to the public back in May 2016 after 37 years as one of the only gay bars on the Westside. Now, a little more than two years later, the Roosterfish is back and set to permanently reopen on Friday, just in time for Venice Pride.

If you've never heard of the Roosterfish, chances are you may have seen it when driving through in the area: It's the aqua blue building in the middle of Abbot Kinney with a giant painting of a fish-headed rooster. The bar was opened by life and business partners Walter Schneider and Alex Alexander, who had previously started the first gay establishment in West Hollywood, the Gallery Room, as well as a discotheque called Up Disco. After a friend spotted the current location on Abbot Kinney, the pair bought it and opened its doors in 1979. They frequently visited Cabo San Lucas and, on one of their trips, decided to name the bar after a species of game fish.

Over the next three and a half decades, the Roosterfish remained a pillar of the Westside LGBT community, known for its cheap drinks and dive-bar atmosphere, complete with pool tables and barbecues on the weekend. One of the new leaseholders, Mario Vollera, used to frequent the bar under its old management. "We used to come in for some drinks and some pool shooting," Vollera says. "We loved the local vibe."