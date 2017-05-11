Welcome to the Dollhouse's Heather Matarazzo Wants You to Shut Up and Listen

EXPAND Heather Matarazzo doesn't believe in accidents. Kristen Wright

“Everyone is worthy of love, but not everyone is worthy of mine,” Heather Matarazzo says calmly into the microphone, like a self-help coach offering a hypnotic mantra of positive reinforcement to her followers. “Everyone is worthy of time, but not everyone is worthy of mine.”

Matarazzo is an actor, not a therapist, and the guest she’s speaking to on this particular episode of her new podcast, Shut Up and Listen With Heather Matarazzo, is Barbara Gray, a comedian, not a patient. But on a show where comedians and entertainers often end up delving into their darkest moments, sharing their most vulnerable experiences and talking matter-of-factly about suicide, cancer, depression, drugs and violence, you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise.

“I’m the worst dinner guest,” Matarazzo tells me, repeating the sort of self-aware assessment she frequently offers on her podcast. “I want to talk about death, I want to talk about life, I want to talk about fear. What is your biggest passion? Are you following your desire? Why or why not? How is it that you’re living your life? Are you satisfied?”

Existential questions like these nag at Matarazzo, a 34-year-old actor whose break-out role was as the painfully awkward Dawn Wiener in the 1995 cult classic Welcome to the Dollhouse. They’re also the kind of inquiries that lay the groundwork for Shut Up and Listen, which has a meandering interview format that offers as many revealing insights into Matarazzo’s life as it does the lives of the guests she invites into her Los Angeles home for conversation (director Lexi Alexander, actress Clea DuVall and writer-producer Liz Feldman, to name just a few). The process of curating guests is intuitive. Rather than seek out high-profile Hollywood types, Matarazzo looks for people who will be willing to have a conversation that goes beneath the surface. The show always wraps up with her asking some form of this question: “When was the last time you shut up and listened to your intuition and what was your experience with that?” The more she asks it, she says, “The more evidence I get to gather that supports what I truly know to be true, which is that we’re really all spiritual energetic beings having a human experience.”