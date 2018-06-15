Two Artists Turn Their Friendly Rivalry Into a Competitive Portraiture Series



“I took round one,” says Bradford J. Salamon. “I was on my game. But Bill definitely took round two. I like what he did with my glasses.”

William Wray, for his part, politely defers to Salamon on both sessions. “Portraiture is what Brad does!” he says. “It really is his specialty. And it’s so incredibly hard to get teeth right.”

William Wray by Bradford J. Salamon Paint Fight 1

Friends for years, the two men have had a close relationship in life and in the studio, often showing together by their own and by curators' choice, as each in his way pursues an edgier yet perennially technique-driven mode of life-painting. Each describes a healthy competitive spirit of mutual respect and professional admiration, which like so many friendships between artists is super supportive — until it isn’t.