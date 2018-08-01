Tulip Times Infinity: Yayoi Kusama’s New Room at the Marciano

YAYOI KUSAMA, With All My Love for the Tulips, I Pray Forever (2011)

In case you missed or just didn’t get enough of last year’s Yayoi Kusama takeover of the Broad, the Marciano Art Foundation has something special for you.

Kusama’s practice is more than just all the infinity. Despite the extreme popularity of her illusionistic mirrored environments, her designs for immersive environments actually stem from her work in painting and sculpture. Her aesthetic is particularly defined by an obsessive love of pattern — especially polka dots.

EXPAND YAYOI KUSAMA, With All My Love for the Tulips, I Pray Forever (2011) Charles White, JWPictures.com/Courtesy Marciano Art Foundation

With All My Love for the Tulips, I Pray Forever (2011) is an expansive, walk-in installation with full-surround floor-to-ceiling architectural treatments and large-scale sculptural objects — potted tulips, to be precise.