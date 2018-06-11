Tom Hanks Brings Perfect, Outsized Humor to His L.A. Stage Debut in Henry IV

Tom Hanks as Falstaff, Joe Morton as King Henry IV and a solid supporting ensemble add up to half a dozen good reasons to see director Dan Sullivan’s staging of Henry IV, now playing in the Japanese Gardens on the West L.A. VA campus through June 24.

Besides these performances, you get to relish some engaging swordplay, spare but effective tech elements at a bucolic outdoor venue, and an ample dose of the Bard’s wit and bawdy humor. On the other hand, the retention of extended expository scenes relating to 15th-century politics, along with glaring missteps in the casting of two major roles, siphon some of the lifeblood from the story.

EXPAND Joe Morton as Henry IV, Hamish Linklater as Hal Craig Schwartz

Among other themes, Henry IV is a story of generational divide, a conflict between a traditional authority figure — a kingly king who secured his status through battle — and his prodigal progeny, Prince Hal (Hamish Linklater), a privileged kid who prefers drinking and messing about with ne’er-do-wells to practicing his princely duties. Hal’s profligate way of living is both a public embarrassment and a private source of woe for his dad, who compares him unfavorably with his cousin Hotspur (Raffi Barsoumian), famous for his courage on the battlefield and pretty much everybody’s idea of what a royal prince should be.