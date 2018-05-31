YouTube Star Timothy DeLaGhetto Dreams of Being the Asian Fresh Prince

Known for funny videos featuring slice-of-life stuff in L.A., plus sit-down interviews, covering topics ranging from sex to family, and scorching comedy skits, Timothy DeLaGhetto is a YouTube superstar with a persona that's as rollicking as it is real. But the guy who inspired him was not — real, that is.

"I feel like many of us were greatly influenced by the Fresh Prince. I might even say the Fresh Prince helped raise me," says the web personality, who is also a cast member on Nick Cannon's Wild 'n Out on MTV. "He was always so confident, and when you watch, you wanna be like Will (Smith). That show helped me learn how to dance, dress, even talk to girls. ... I just wanted to be the Asian Fresh Prince. ... So when I saw the episode where he made up the poet 'Raphael DeLaGhetto,' I thought it was the perfect stage name for my YouTube channel."

DeLaGhetto (real last name Chantarangsu) started his YouTube channel in 2005. "My friends and I had been making short comedy films since high school, so I thought it might be a good way to spread our movies around. I gradually began to build an audience," he says. "When I first started, many people online weren't used to seeing an Asian guy rapping or talking about [things] the way I was, so I think that's helped me stick out.